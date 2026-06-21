Homeowner opens front door to giant alligator, then watches a 3-hour tug-of-war unfold

"We just saw all these people gathering outside our house."

A South Carolina homeowner got the kind of surprise no one wants waiting on the front step.

It later turned into a three-hour struggle involving a giant alligator, a trapper, and police officers, all captured in footage that looks more like an action scene than a routine neighborhood call.

What happened?

A massive alligator on private property drew a crowd in Dorchester County near Summerville on June 12.

Fox Weather reported that the animal had made its way to homeowner Amy Brandi's house and was lying outside the front door before she understood why neighbors had gathered nearby.

Brandi told Storyful News, "We just saw all these people gathering outside our house and as we went to open the front door to see what the commotion was, we saw the giant alligator lying right outside the door."

Video shows police helping contain the reptile while an expert trapper works to secure it with a cable pole. Each grab turns into a short tug-of-war as the alligator jerks, hisses, and breaks loose again.

For much of the ordeal, the animal keeps moving around the yard to stay out of reach. Responders finally removed it about three hours later.

Why does it matter?

People and wildlife are sharing space more and more often.

In places such as coastal South Carolina, development has pushed into wetlands and other habitats where alligators naturally live, increasing the chances that native animals will turn up in driveways, retention ponds, and front yards.

That overlap can create serious risks for homeowners, pets, and first responders. A large alligator on residential property can disrupt a neighborhood in an instant, and the stress is dangerous for the animal as well.

These moments are often less about "aggressive" animals and more about habitat disruption, shrinking wild space, and human-built landscapes that unintentionally attract them.

Wildlife officials generally advise against approaching wild animals, even when a crowd has gathered, and they recommend leaving removal to trained professionals to protect both people and wildlife.

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