Boyfriend recalls desperate rescue attempt after fatal alligator attack in Florida

"You were such a special person and did not deserve to go out in such a way."

As wildlife officials continue investigating a deadly alligator attack in Florida, Chance Allison has spoken publicly about losing his 31-year-old girlfriend, Brittany Clark. In a Facebook post, he said he is "still in disbelief" after trying to save her.

According to People, Clark was swimming in Florida with Allison and several friends when the attack occurred.

What happened?

People reported that the attack took place on Sunday, June 28, in the Econlockhatchee River near the Barr Street Trailhead in Little Big Econ State Forest.

Chad Weber of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Allison called 911 as he tried to pull Clark away from the alligator. Weber also said the couple appeared not to have provoked the animal and were in about three feet of water.

In audio obtained by CBS affiliate WPEC, Allison can be heard urgently telling dispatchers, "Somebody got bit by a gator. Bad. Real bad. Please, hurry." Clark was taken to a nearby hospital but died on the way, Weber said.

Attacks like this often happen when the animal is startled or feels threatened, even if the people aren't purposefully doing anything threatening.

The FWC said, according to People, that two alligators were "captured and killed" during the investigation: a 13-foot animal at the scene and another, measuring 12.5 feet, about half a mile away. The agency said that samples were collected and that the investigation remains active.

What are people saying?

In a Facebook post afterward, Allison reflected on the loss. "We had so many things planned out and memories to be made," he wrote. "You were such a special person and did not deserve to go out in such a way."

He also said, according to People, that he was arranging a celebration of life for Clark.

"I'm still in disbelief of what took place," he wrote, later adding, "thank you everyone for all the kind messages. They really have helped me hold together just as much as I'm falling apart."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.