After alligator kills cow during mating season, Florida closes conservation area

"A reminder for … residents to use caution around bodies of water as alligator mating season begins."

One Central Florida conservation area was shut down after an alligator mauled a cow that had escaped its enclosure, a reminder that the reptiles can roam and be aggressive during mating season.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Florida wildlife officials temporarily shut the Pine Meadows Conservation Area after the April 27 attack that resulted in the euthanization of the cow.

A calf that was not injured was moved to the Lake County Animal Shelter to recover.

The state Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is trying to trap the gator that attacked the cow but has not yet been successful. The FWC plans to keep the conservation area closed until it can find the alligator and remove it.

In a press release, officials explained that the attack "is serving as a reminder for Lake County residents to use caution around bodies of water as alligator mating season begins." They said the public would be notified "when the property reopens."

The killing of the cow is alarming on its own, but it also reflects a broader trend: Wildlife and humans are increasingly occupying the same spaces as people develop land that was previously animal habitat.

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Now, officials are providing safety tips to residents and visitors. One of the most important among these is to never, ever feed gators, which is also illegal. Additionally, officials say people should always keep their dogs on leashes any time they're close to water and only swim in designated areas (and during the day). Because these animals are more active at night, daytime swimming can be safer.

The FWC has logged 500 alligator bites on humans since 1948. The risk of attacks increases in May and June because alligators tend to be more active during the peak of mating season.

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