Experts issue warning as allergy season grows across the US

Allergy sufferers in the U.S. are now dealing with about three extra weeks of pollen season compared to the 1970s, reported The Weather Channel.

What's happening?

A new Climate Central study found that 173 large U.S. cities gained an average of 21 more days above freezing compared to half a century ago. That added warmth lets plants bloom longer and produce more pollen.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly 25% of adults and 20% of kids deal with seasonal allergies, and all of them are now staring down a longer stretch of misery each year.

Some parts of the country are getting hit harder than others. The Northwest added 31 extra days, stretching its pollen window to roughly 187 days per year. Reno, Nevada, saw the largest increase of any city, with 100 additional frost-free days. Tupelo, Mississippi, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, each tacked on 51.

Why is a longer allergy season concerning?

Climate Central points to a hotter planet as the main driver. As average temperatures climb, spring arrives sooner and fall hangs around longer, giving pollen-producing plants a wider window.

When carbon dioxide levels increase, plants can produce more pollen. Research suggests pollen counts could triple before 2100.

Signs of an early spring showed up this year in January, when leaves started appearing around Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas. Flowers in Missouri, Kansas, and Colorado opened two to three weeks ahead of their typical schedule.

More days of airborne allergens mean more breathing problems, higher medication costs, and added strain on health care systems, especially for kids and older adults.

For families already stretched thin, these medical expenses can strain their finances.

What can I do about allergies?

If your allergies seem to kick in earlier every year, talk to your doctor or allergist before the season starts. Getting ahead of symptoms with medication can make a big difference.

Check pollen counts and air quality forecasts in your area. On high-pollen days, try to limit your time outside.

At home, seal up the house during peak pollen periods by closing everything up tight. When you get back inside, toss your outfit in the laundry and rinse off so you're not trailing allergens from room to room. A HEPA filter is a good way to cut down on indoor allergens, too.

