Rare albino fawn grazes beside its spotted sibling in a Washington front yard

"It was one of those unexpected moments that made the entire trip even more memorable."

An individual visiting Washington's Whidbey Island shared a stunning sight online after coming across a rare white fawn feeding in a front lawn.

What happened?

Melanie Botsford noticed the young deer alongside its brown-spotted sibling near a roadside, Yahoo reported. As Botsford got closer, she noticed that one of the fawns was entirely white and had a pink nose — a feature that, according to Yahoo, points to albinism.

She filmed the pair in a front yard as they grazed and left the yard. The white fawn stayed close to its brown sibling throughout the encounter.

"I was able to capture video of the two babies as they moved through the front yard, and it was incredible to witness such a rare animal in its natural habitat," Botsford said, as reported by Yahoo.

Why does it matter?

For the animal itself, standing out so clearly may come with challenges. Its bright white coat makes it more conspicuous than a typical fawn, which can blend more easily into grasses, brush, and wooded areas.

Still, the footage shows a calm encounter, with the two siblings remaining close as they explored the area.

What can I do?

If you come across wildlife in your neighborhood, the best first step is to keep your distance. Filming or photographing the moment from far away, as Botsford did, can document it without adding stress for the animals.

Do not feed deer or try to approach young animals, even if they seem calm. Human interaction can disrupt natural behavior and create safety risks for both people and wildlife.

Drivers in areas with frequent deer activity can help by slowing down, especially near dawn and dusk or on rural roads. Young deer are unpredictable, and extra caution can prevent injuries and collisions.

People who want to do more can support local habitat conservation efforts and learn about native wildlife in their region.

"It was one of those unexpected moments that made the entire trip even more memorable," Botsford concluded.

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