Pinky the albino Doberman is stealing hearts online with her extra little paw

A foster video of Pinky, an albino Doberman with an extra little front paw, has been winning hearts on TikTok while drawing attention to how many lovable rescue dogs are still waiting to be noticed.

Pinky recently caught the internet's attention after TikTok account pinkythedobie (@pinkythedobie) shared a video introducing her while she was staying with Wags and Whiskers in Chico, California.

Viewers were immediately charmed by her calm personality, floppy ears, and distinctive paw, which her foster explained does not affect her mobility or quality of life, according to Parade Pets.

In the video, the foster wrote: "I'm currently fostering Pinky. She's located at Wags and Whiskers in Chico, CA. Her paw doesn't affect her by any means."

The post also described Pinky as dog-friendly, good with cats, gentle with children, and completely unbothered by her extra paw.

That combination of sweetness and resilience helped the video spread quickly across social media.

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Although Pinky has since found her forever home, her story continues to resonate because it highlights a larger reality within shelters and rescue organizations. Many incredible animals are overlooked for reasons that have little to do with their personalities or ability to thrive in a loving home.

Some pets are older. Others are shy, have visible differences, or simply need someone willing to take a second look.

Stories like Pinky's also serve as a reminder that adoption can be deeply rewarding, but it comes with real responsibility.

Experts recommend learning as much as possible about a dog's temperament, energy level, medical needs, and compatibility with children or other pets before adopting.

Future owners should also prepare for veterinary expenses, training, grooming, and the adjustment period many rescue animals need once they enter a new environment.

Animal advocates often reference the "3 day, 3 week, 3 month" guideline, which describes how long it can take rescue dogs to decompress, build trust, and fully settle into a home.

In other words, even dogs who instantly charm people online may still need patience, consistency, and time to feel safe and secure.

Pinky's story also underscores the broader value of fostering.

Temporary foster homes help shelters free up space, reduce stress on animals, and give dogs a chance to show their personalities in a calmer setting — something that can dramatically improve their chances of adoption.

Commenters on the TikTok video were instantly smitten.

"She looks like such a sweet girl," one person wrote.

"Such a precious baby," another added.

A third summed up the reaction that many viewers shared: "Ohhhh, the ear flops! I love her!"

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