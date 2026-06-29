North Carolina woman grabs her phone as a one-in-30,000 albino deer lingers behind her home

The lack of melanin also contributes to the deer's pink eyes and noses.

For one North Carolina woman, a look into the woods behind her home turned into a once-in-a-lifetime wildlife sighting when she spotted an all-white deer traveling with several others.

State wildlife officials say deer with albinism are extraordinarily uncommon, appearing in roughly one out of every 30,000 animals.

What happened?

Hammer, who lives in North Durham, said the sighting occurred around 7 a.m. when she was in her kitchen and spotted several deer outside, including one that was completely white. According to KRON4, she grabbed her phone and quietly went outside to film what she was seeing.

The clip and photos show the pale deer lingering in the wooded area behind Hammer's home while the rest of the group moved off.

Once Hammer stepped outside, she said, the other deer ran off, but the albino animal stayed behind, walking around for a few minutes longer.

Why does it matter?

Deer are common across many parts of North Carolina, but seeing one with true albinism is not. The condition leaves the animal without normal pigmentation, creating its striking white coat.

The lack of melanin also contributes to the deer's pink eyes and noses.

Protecting wooded spaces and habitat corridors helps animals move through developed areas, increasing chances of wildlife sightings, even in rare instances like this one.

What are people saying?

Hammer said, "I have always heard about albino deer and never thought I would get to see one — especially in my own backyard!"

She said the deer did not seem bothered by her presence and "casually walked around for a few minutes," giving her enough time to capture the unusual visit on video.

She added that the deer was "absolutely beautiful" and was shocked to have such an encounter.

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