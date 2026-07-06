Resident finds albino boa constrictor 'lazily lounging' on a Pennsylvania pool deck

Encounters like this are often the result of human behavior, not animal aggression.

A Pennsylvania resident got an unexpected backyard surprise when an albino boa constrictor was spotted on a raised pool deck in Mount Oliver, near Pittsburgh.

Officials said the large snake appeared to be "lazily lounging" — a vivid image that quickly turned a neighborhood animal call into a broader cautionary tale about exotic pet ownership.

What happened?

A Mount Oliver resident reported the snake after finding it in the backyard. That prompted local police to request help from Pittsburgh Animal Care and Control.

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh later took in the snake for care after, as WTAE reported, Pittsburgh Public Safety said the albino boa had been found "lazily lounging" on the raised pool deck.

Pittsburgh Public Safety also noted that owning a boa constrictor is legal in Pennsylvania, but owners are "responsible for ensuring their pets are securely contained."

Why does it matter?

Animals like boa constrictors may be kept legally, but when they are not securely contained, ordinary spaces such as yards, sidewalks, and parks can quickly become emergency scenes. Encounters like this are often the result of human behavior, not animal aggression.

A boa constrictor does not naturally belong in a western Pennsylvania backyard. When exotic animals appear in places like this, it is usually because people transported them there, bred them for the pet trade, or failed to keep them safely enclosed.

That can strain local animal control resources and also put the animal at risk, especially in a climate it is not adapted to.

What should you do?

Officials added that anyone who unexpectedly comes across an exotic animal should give it space and contact Animal Care and Control.

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