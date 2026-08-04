Alaska SeaLife Center cares for 6 harbor seal pups after one was found in mud, another wounded

A busy wildlife rescue season is unfolding in Alaska, where the Alaska SeaLife Center is now caring for six harbor seal pups.

The young patients include one pup found orphaned and trapped in mud near Tyonek and another rescued from Whittier Harbor with multiple wounds, per reporting out of Your Alaska Link.

What's happening?

After several harbor seal pups were admitted over recent weeks, the Alaska SeaLife Center's rehabilitation count has reached six, according to Your Alaska Link. The outlet also shared adorable images of the rescued seal pups.

Unfortunately, officials said one newly admitted pup was euthanized after intensive veterinary treatment failed to stop its condition from worsening, though most of the animals still in care are improving.

Thankfully, the remaining pups are reportedly doing well under tailored treatment plans and continued monitoring by veterinary and animal care staff.

Why does it matter?

These wildlife rescues highlight that several teams or people are often involved in successful rehabilitation stories. Coastal communities, tribal conservation groups, families that report a dangerous situation, and volunteers have all helped get at least one pup to safety.

So, while trained rescuers are usually given most of the attention after a successful rescue or rehabilitation case, it is clear that many groups or individuals are often needed to help an animal make a recovery.

Harbor seals are also important parts of Alaska's coastal ecosystems. They can help to balance fish and crab populations, but they also serve as indicators of ecosystem health, according to NOAA Fisheries.

The agency has further explained that harbor seals also "are a nutritional and cultural resource for Alaska Native communities, and are one of many natural attractions that draw visitors and commerce to US coastal states."

Additionally, harbor seals are actually protected animals in the United States through the Marine Mammal Protection Act. This legislation has helped the animals rebound, but more work needs to be done in order to sufficiently protect them from various risks, including human-made ones.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.