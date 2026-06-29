'Alaska has a way of reaching your soul': Drone footage captures light spilling over mountains

"It's hard to explain until you've stood in the silence."

Drone footage out of Alaska is resonating online by offering onlookers stunning mountain views, instead of the normal chaos found in the news.

What happened?

On June 25, Alaska-based wildlife photographer Nick (@nick_in_alaska) posted a gorgeous video on Instagram featuring broad aerial footage of the state's mountains, with sunlight washing across ridgelines and open terrain.

Instead of rapid editing or heavy narration, the video moves at an unhurried pace and keeps the scenery front and center, with golden light moving over peaks and valleys as the drone travels above the landscape.

The landscape photographer wrote, "Alaska has a way of reaching your soul. It's hard to explain until you've stood in the silence, watched the light spill across the mountains, and felt the world slow down around you."

Why does it matter?

Alaska contains some of the most expansive and ecologically important terrain in the United States, providing habitat for wildlife across vast, remote landscapes.

Northern landscapes are among the environments most visibly affected by a warming planet, from shifting snow and ice patterns to broader ecosystem changes. In fact, according to Climate Central, "Alaska was the fastest-warming state by far, warming 4.4 degrees Fahrenheit since 1970, due to its high latitude."

This means that the wildlife, nature, people, and economies of the region are uniquely vulnerable to a warming planet and the destruction that it brings.

Protecting these stunning environments and their inhabitants will require us to work to lower pollution and stop our planet from overheating.

What are people saying?

Commenters were overall enamored with the landscape and praised the cameraman for his work.

One wrote, "Wowza. Need to see this with my own eyes," while another said, "Incredibly majestic!! I can't wait to explore Alaska someday soon!"

Another commenter wrote, "Wait … did I just see an American Robin fly across the shot?" Another viewer praised the visual style, writing, "The color grading is unreal dude. Every single video without fail."

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