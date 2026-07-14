Alabama woman rescues angry turtle from road, then learns it was likely crossing to lay eggs

The turtle violently thrashed to avoid being picked up and carried.

A roadside turtle rescue in Alabama has drawn laughs and a little debate after a woman stopped to move a grumpy reptile out of danger.

What seemed like a simple good deed quickly turned into a lesson in turtle behavior.

What happened?

The Alabama woman who rescued the turtle recently shared a TikTok clip showing it sitting in the middle of a road.

As she tried to deal with the cranky animal, she joked, "You kidding me? While I'm injured?" and then added, "Buddy, you're not even trying to cross the road. You're in the middle of it."

In the TikTok video, the woman eventually moved the turtle off the road and into a spot she said was safer from traffic, people, or dogs.

As the turtle violently thrashed to avoid being picked up and carried, she told it "I'm trying to help you," she said, adding, "You'll be safe here."

After she posted the footage, the comments section quickly shifted from the turtle's attitude to its identity, with viewers suggesting it may not have been a box turtle and may have been traveling for a very specific reason.

Many suggested that it was instead a yellow belly slider. Another suggested why it may have been moving at all, writing, "Female slider. Looking for a place to lay her eggs."

Why does it matter?

Roads are a major hazard for turtles, especially during warmer months, when many species travel in search of food, mates, or nesting sites. Even a short crossing can become dangerous when cars, pets, and people are nearby.

If you see a turtle in the road, experts commonly advise moving it only if it is safe for you to do so and only in the direction it was already heading. Turning it around can disrupt where it was trying to go, especially during nesting season.

It can also help to identify the species from a distance when possible, since aquatic turtles, box turtles, and nesting females can behave differently. If the animal appears injured, contacting a local wildlife rehabilitator is usually the best next step.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.