Scientists issue warning after discovering dangerous particles blowing in wind: 'The impacts on human health are concerning'

Sewage overflows and coastal winds could be sending "billions" of microplastics into the air, according to a study.

While research is still in its early stages, scientists worry about the health impacts of this airborne plastic pollution.

What's happening?

The Plymouth Marine Laboratory study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, analyzed two years of data on sewer overflows and wind conditions in Plymouth Sound, off the coast of England, to determine when conditions were conducive to "aerosolization" — the transfer of microplastics into the air.

Out of those two years, 178 days had conditions that could have resulted in microplastics and nanoplastics (MNPs) being carried from the sea to the air. Once in the air, the MNPs could have been inhaled by humans, the scientists hypothesized.

The group of experts from the University of Plymouth and the Plymouth Marine Laboratory conducted the study to test whether these conditions could be a significant source of air pollution.

Why is microplastic pollution concerning?

Experts have long raised concerns about the adverse effects of microplastics on human health. The team that conducted this study has called for more research into the link between sewage overspill and airborne plastic pollution.

The authors may have determined why the microplastics that are believed to enter oceans and the real-time data didn't align.

David Moffat, artificial intelligence and data scientist lead at Plymouth Marine Laboratory and co-author of the study, emphasized that "the impacts on human health are concerning."

A second co-author, Clive Sabel, professor of big data and spatial science at the University of Plymouth, said, "Inhaled microplastics can cross into our blood streams and … accumulate in organs such as our brains and livers."

Other experts have found that microplastics could pose a significant risk to human health, from when we breathe them in to where they go once they enter the body.

While research is limited, a study published in the journal Environmental Research linked microplastics in the body to respiratory disorders, fatigue, dizziness, and gastrointestinal concerns.

