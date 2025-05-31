Researchers uncover alarming factor tied to increased obesity risk from childhood through adulthood: 'May play a pivotal role'

A new study has found that the measurement of body mass index — a ratio between a person's weight and height — could provide a missing link that marks the association between traffic-related air pollution exposure in early life and the development of insulin resistance, a condition that can ultimately lead to Type 2 diabetes.

What's happening?

Researchers followed 282 participants from when they were born to 24 years of age, measuring their BMI growth trajectories at 13 years and as young adults as well as analyzing their exposure to traffic-related nitrogen oxides from birth until the age of 13. The team also compared BMI growth to insulin resistance, which has previously been linked with children's exposure to traffic pollution.

The researchers found a significant association between exposure to traffic-related pollution and BMI growth at the measurement points. Meanwhile, the study reported that "childhood BMI growth trajectories accounted for half of the observed effect estimates of exposure to traffic-related air pollution with insulin resistance among young adults."

The authors went on to say that "implementing preventive measures for weight control early in life may play a pivotal role in mitigating the impact of these environmental factors on insulin resistance later in life."

Why is air pollution concerning?

Along with the relationships between air pollution, BMI, and insulin resistance risk, pollution presents other health impacts.

According to the European Environment Agency, air pollution can lead to problems like low birth weight, asthma, reduced lung function, respiratory infections, and allergies in children and adolescents, as well as increased risks of adult chronic diseases. The agency also noted that children are more vulnerable than adults to the effects of air pollution.

Airborne contaminants can also take a toll on our skin, according to one study that linked particle pollution from fine particulates to skin redness. Another investigation tied air pollution to eczema.

The exhaust that spews from vehicle tailpipes is also a major contributor to the overheating of our planet. For instance, in the U.S., the transportation sector is responsible for about 28% of the country's planet-heating pollution, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

What's being done about air pollution?

Some countries are implementing projects that will help cut down on air pollution. For instance, Wales is banning many new roadway projects, and Scotland is applying the "20-minute city" model to transform many urban neighborhoods and give residents easier access to public transit.

You can help by changing the way you get from point A to point B. For instance, walking, cycling, and taking public transportation are all good ways to reduce the amount of traffic pollution you produce.

