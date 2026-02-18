  • Outdoors Outdoors

Experts issue warning as impending crisis threatens major US region — here's what you need to know

The long-term financial impacts can be severe, including expensive rebuilding efforts and rising insurance costs.

by Mariah Botkin
Atmospheric river storms are increasingly testing aging levees across the West Coast — and recent failures show just how vulnerable millions of Americans may be.

Photo Credit: iStock

Atmospheric river storms are increasingly testing aging levees across the West Coast — and recent failures show just how vulnerable millions of Americans may be.

What's happening?

In late December 2025, powerful atmospheric river storms swept across Washington, Oregon, and California, dumping heavy rainfall that rapidly swelled rivers and triggered flooding.

According to The Conversation, as waters rose, several levees were overtopped or breached, forcing evacuations in parts of Washington state and raising concerns about flood defenses that many residents rarely think about until they fail. 

Levees are long barriers designed to keep floodwaters from spilling into nearby communities. But many of the structures still in use today were originally built decades ago as basic earthen embankments meant to protect farmland — not modern neighborhoods, roads, and businesses.

According to the National Levee Database, the U.S. has more than 24,000 miles of levees, with an average age of about 61 years. Together, they protect over 23 million people, around seven million buildings, and nearly $2 trillion in property value.

The American Society of Civil Engineers recently gave U.S. levees a D-plus grade, citing aging infrastructure and long-term underinvestment.

Why are levees important?

Levee failures often begin with overtopping, when water rises above the top of the barrier. Once floodwater spills over, it can erode the structure and quickly turn a weak point into a full breach.

Atmospheric rivers increase the danger because they can drop huge amounts of rain over wide areas in a short time, sometimes paired with snowmelt that drives rivers even higher.

These disasters don't just cause property damage; they can endanger lives. Floodwaters can destroy homes, shut down businesses, contaminate water supplies, and force sudden evacuations, leaving families displaced and communities scrambling to recover.

The long-term financial impacts can also be severe, including expensive rebuilding efforts and rising insurance costs in flood-prone areas.

What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?

$200 or more 💰

$100 💸

$30 💵

I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

What's being done about levee management?

Improving levee safety will require stronger monitoring, better coordination between agencies, and major investments in repairs and modernization.

Some federal efforts have improved levee management in recent decades, but researchers warn that many systems still have little margin for error as extreme rainfall becomes more common.

Communities can also reduce flood risk by improving floodplain planning, strengthening emergency warning systems, and restoring wetlands and other natural landscapes that help absorb excess water.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider