Foil surfer shocked after mother gray whale and calf erupt right next to him in the ocean

He looked to his left and saw something that resembled "actual land emerging from the ocean."

An after-work foiling session off Santa Barbara ended with Tavis Boise tumbling into the water after a mother gray whale and her calf surfaced right beside him.

His GoPro captured the close call.

On May 26, Boise was downwind foiling off Santa Barbara when he crossed paths with the whales near the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel area, according to the Santa Barbara Independent.

Before the whales appeared, Boise said a "massive" sea lion eating a fish caught his attention. Then he looked to his left and saw something that resembled "actual land emerging from the ocean."

The GoPro footage shows the mother and calf rising alongside Boise. When the mother flicks her tail, the churned-up water spins him off his board, and the pair slips back under the surface.

Boise can be heard laughing and saying, "That was absolutely nuts."

He said the whole thing caught him off guard and that the whales were moving fast up the coast. He later told the Santa Barbara Independent that the calf seemed curious, while the mother appeared more protective.

About 28,000 Pacific gray whales move through the Santa Barbara Channel during migration. In spring, mothers with calves often stay near shore, where beaches and coastal waters are also busy with surfers, paddlers, boaters, and foilers.

That does not necessarily mean the whales were acting aggressively. Close encounters like this can happen when animals and people share the same space. As human activity expands in coastal waters, through recreation, vessel traffic, and noise, the chances of startling marine life can increase, even when no harm is intended.

Boise used the moment to remind viewers to keep a respectful distance from wild animals.

In his video posted to YouTube, Boise wrote: "It is easy to dream of these wildlife scenarios but once you are actually face to face with a whale, all plans go out the window. This was such a cool encounter and was less than 1/4 mile from shore."

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