Coal companies reveal innovative plan to repair damaged land: 'Plays a crucial role'

Coal companies in India are putting in the work to improve forest cover on retired mining sites, according to ETV Bharat.

India's Ministry of Coal has set a target of 12,750 hectares (31,505 acres) of land to be reforested by local mining organizations between 2025 and 2029. The phasing will break down as 2,800 hectares (6,918 acres) by the end of this year, 3,100 hectares (7,660 acres) by 2027, 3,300 hectares (8,154 acres) by 2028, and 3,550 hectares (8,772 acres) by 2029.

The planting will use the Miyawaki method, which works to remediate topsoil to the native condition of a mature forest floor. Then, complementary native species are planted in close proximity to one another in order to foster competition and faster growth. Under a similar scheme, 13,400 hectares (33,112 acres) of land have already been reforested since 2019.

"The Coal Ministry is not only mining energy but also nurturing nature," said a government official, per ETV Bharat. "Through extensive afforestation and eco-restoration projects, the Ministry is transforming mined-out lands into vibrant green zones. These initiatives are reviving ecosystems, enhancing biodiversity, improving air quality, and building healthier, sustainable communities."

While this is a step in the right direction, the coal industry continues to accelerate in India, introducing local health threats and wider atmospheric pollution.

Those emissions are a key factor in increasingly destructive weather patterns, which have ravaged Indian agriculture and raised grocery prices for consumers. Worldwide, disasters like floods also impose steep housing costs. Regardless of its continued coal activity, India has committed to net-zero emissions by 2070, lagging behind the same target of many other major nations.

FROM OUR PARTNER Achieve extraordinary health and save 25% off with these clean vitamins and supplements Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine with bestselling probiotics, collagen, vitamins, and protein — all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. And for a limited time, get 25% off specific Garden of Life products with code Back2Garden. Learn more

Activists remain optimistic about the new afforestation targets but understand these projects alone are not enough. They need to go hand-in-hand with embracing renewables and phasing out fossil fuels.

"Afforestation acts as a supporting measure, not a substitute for emission cuts," said BS Vohra, president of the East Delhi Resident Welfare Associations Joint Front, according to ETV Bharat. "This initiative is a strategic move toward environmental restoration, particularly focusing on areas degraded by coal mining activities. Afforestation, the process of planting trees on barren or deforested land, plays a crucial role in reversing the environmental damage caused by mining."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.