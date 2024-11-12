Scientists develop remarkable tool that can help predict lifespans of animals: 'This is the first record'

Like humans, early trauma can have negative impacts on later life in animals, too.

Like humans, animals can have adverse experiences during their lives that impact their health and well-being and potentially their longevity later in life.

Scientists have developed a game-changing adversity index for wild animal populations that could help predict survival and identify at-risk individuals and populations. The index is based on the adverse childhood experiences score developed by psychologists to assess the impact of childhood trauma on long-term health, opportunity, and well-being.

As reported by the Conservation, the scientists used this index to gain insights into a population of yellow-bellied marmots at the Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory in Colorado. This population could be exposed to several adversities during their lifetimes, such as summer drought, high-predator presence, having a stressed mother, or losing their mother.

The study found that if a marmot experienced just one of these adverse effects before the age of two, then as an adult, their odds of survival were nearly halved. This demonstrates that, like humans, early trauma can have negative impacts on later life in animals, too.

"This is the first record of lasting negative consequences from losing a mother in this species," wrote Xochitl Ortiz Ross, one of the scientists involved in the study.

The development of this tool is great for studying wild animal populations. Many wild populations are exposed to several different types of stressors such as predation, illnesses, and extreme weather conditions.

In addition, humans are putting wild animals under further stress by encroaching on their habitats and increasing levels of chemical, sound, and light pollution. Understanding the impact that these stressors have on wild populations could help us identify species that are more at risk, focusing conservation efforts on populations that need it the most.

Protecting wild animals is important for conserving biodiversity. Humans depend upon biodiversity for survival, as it is essential for producing food and medicines. We also rely on it for the materials we use for clothing and to build our homes. By protecting biodiversity, we ensure the future well-being of both people and the planet.

