Retired mom devises clever solution as beloved trees start vanishing: 'This is what I could do to help'

In the early 2020s, retired landscape architect Thaea Lloyd went for a walk in Peaks Island, Maine. What she saw made her sick to her stomach.

She told the Portland Press Herald that the landscape was littered with dying trees, choked by invasive Asiatic bittersweet vines.

"And people were so accustomed to it, they just weren't seeing the damage," she explained. "But you can see (bittersweet) is to the top of those trees."

She knew something needed to be done, and fast. Having lived in Peaks Island for about seven years, she wanted to do right by her community. So, in 2024, she started a program: Adopt A Tree.

Her cause is hyper-local. Lloyd posts pictures of vine-choked trees on Nextdoor Peaks Island, showing just how much the trees are suffering. Through the app, she's found over 100 volunteers.

Each member of the program commits themselves to taking care of a single tree, though some adopt whole groves. They remove the vines, restore the tree to its full health, and swear to nurture it for life. "If something happens to you or you move away," Lloyd said, "a child or a friend will take over the job."

Lloyd's program has rescued hundreds of trees, though they're not the only ones who've been saved. By helping these trees and keeping invasive plants at bay, Adopt A Tree volunteers are inadvertently helping themselves.

According to a report compiled by the Mental Health Foundation, a higher connectedness with nature leads to greater mental well-being. The more time you spend in nature, the more likely you are to feel fulfilled.

Plus, the Foundation's evidence also suggests that biodiverse spaces are the most beneficial for mental health. Want to know biodiversity's No. 1 enemy? That's right: invasive species.

Take the Asiatic bittersweet. With its alarmingly rapid growth rate, this vine has invaded the eastern U.S. and Canada since its 19th-century introduction to North America. It wraps itself around trees, choking them to death and hogging all their sunlight.

Decimating the Asiatic bittersweet is nearly impossible, at least for now. Even though it's recognized as invasive, it's still sold as an ornamental plant to this day, partially because nurseries have difficulty distinguishing it from the native American bittersweet.

However, taking local action is vital for any change. You don't have to live on Peaks Island to contribute to Lloyd's mission to restore natural ecosystems. Rewilding your yard with native plants, for example, is a great way to start.

In 2025, Lloyd wants to double her growing team of volunteers. She told the Herald that her vision was "pie-in-the-sky," but people seem to love her on social media. One Facebook commenter gushed over the idea, saying, "I love this! When working with volunteers on invasive plant removal, I love encouraging people to 'free a tree' on arbor day. A great alternative to planting a tree."

Of course, Lloyd didn't start this project for online fame. At the end of the day, she's just a woman who loves trees. As she told the Herald, she needed to do something for her community. "This is what I could do to help."

