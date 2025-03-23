Locals rejoice after long-dormant feature bursts back to life: 'Our prayers have been answered'

"We are very happy that it has come back to life."

Water is flowing again at Achabal Spring in Kashmir, India, after a lack of precipitation and snowfall caused the spring to dry up for the first time in recorded history.

Because of factors like warmer global temperatures and deforestation, the Northern valley of Kashmir experienced 80% less snow and rainfall, according to The Tribune. Water sources throughout the valley have shrunk or dried up completely, with one in particular being the Achabal Spring.

The Achabal Spring is a key feature of Achabal Gardens, a historic Mughal garden with terraced landscapes and water features that highlight the beauty of the natural spring.

This garden, with its waterfall and three natural spring channels, has been a tourist attraction for centuries.

On top of its beauty, the spring provides irrigation for the Kashmir Valley, supplying farmers with water for the region's crops.

In addition, the spring has served as a critical source of potable water for dozens of villages throughout the valley.

Due to the evaporation of the spring, water shortages have greatly affected these communities.

Miraculously, snow and rainfall hit the region overnight, rejuvenating the once-depleted Achabal Spring.

The water flow is nearly back to its original state, with one valley local stating, "The spring used to provide water to several villages. People are relieved and happy that the water is finally back." Another remarked, "We are very happy that it has come back to life. Our prayers have been answered."

