Wildlife experts issue warning after disturbing discoveries at local lake: 'This legacy is in jeopardy'

"If you're going to call something federally protected, you need to protect it."

Waterbirds at Illinois lakes face deadly threats from abandoned fishing equipment, with local wildlife advocates documenting numerous cases of birds dying after prolonged suffering from entanglement, WGLT reported.

What's happening?

Birds at locations including Miller Park Lake in Bloomington often become trapped in discarded fishing line and hooks. When waterfowl such as geese and herons get caught in the equipment, they often starve and suffer.

Given Harper from the Grand Prairie Bird Alliance described the grim reality to the news outlet. One rescue attempt at Evergreen Lake involved an American white pelican that became so weak from being trapped that it died within 24 hours of being freed.

Wildlife control specialist Chase Cavalera has freed hundreds of trapped birds, including two geese bound together by line at Miller Park Lake, WGLT detailed. Resident Torri Thompson said it's common for geese to have line tangled on their bodies.

The 2025 State of the Birds report by Cornell University warned that, despite strong past efforts and conservation successes, waterfowl populations face mounting pressures. "Today this legacy is in jeopardy," it states.

Why is discarded fishing gear concerning?

The loss of waterfowl threatens entire ecosystems. Birds control insect populations and support food chains that benefit wildlife and humans.

FROM OUR PARTNER Protect your immune system and boost your hydration with this tasty electrolyte blend Nuun hydration tablets help you create healthy, active habits with clean ingredients tailored to your lifestyle. Nuun Sport easily mixes with water for a hydrating beverage to power you through your next workout, while a daily dose of Nuun Immunity is a quick addition to any self-care routine. These tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and you can even pick zero-sugar flavors. Keep a Nuun tube in your car, purse, carry-on luggage, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

Waterfowl hold protected status under federal law through the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918. Yet abandoned fishing equipment continues endangering these protected species despite available disposal options at parks.

The problem compounds existing habitat losses from vanishing wetlands and grasslands. While waterfowl previously showed population growth in conservation reports, current trends show troubling declines across bird species nationwide.

Thompson brought attention to the contradiction, telling WGLT: "If you're going to call something federally protected, you need to protect it. And in this case, what that means is removing things that will endanger and kill the wildlife."

What's being done about discarded fishing gear?

Parks around Bloomington provide specialized recycling bins for fishing line, installed by the Prairieland Anglers Association nonprofit. City maintenance crews clear shorelines of debris, including abandoned equipment.

You can help protect waterbirds through simple actions. Pick up any fishing line you spot during park visits. Use special disposal bins for old line rather than regular trash bins. If you fish, check your area before leaving to confirm you don't leave behind equipment.

If you come across a trapped bird, contact licensed wildlife control operators rather than trying to help yourself. Federal protections mean only authorized professionals should handle these situations.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.