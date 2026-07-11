Rescuer drives through a flash flood, falls in the water, and brings abandoned duck to safety

"Thank you for saving this precious girl."

Sometimes, the most powerful rescue stories are not just about the moment an animal is saved, but about everything it took to get there.

The story of Pepper, an abandoned duck, is striking a chord for two reasons: the rescue was unusually difficult, and the bird later began to let her guard down in her rescuer's care.

What happened?

In the caption of a TikTok video, Daryl Strawberry (@darylstraberry) described the ordeal.

"I fell in the water catching her, drove over an hour and got hit with a flash flood on the way. Worth every single second," wrote the self-proclaimed "duck girl."

She explained that Pepper had been left at a park and was in poor condition.

The duck was malnourished, and her foot had been intentionally cut, a rehabilitator told the content creator. Pepper also had angel wing, which hinders a bird's ability to fly, according to West Place Animal Sanctuary.

"Once Pepper got situated with her surroundings and realized she was safe, she started resting her head on my arm and nuzzling her bill into me," Strawberry wrote. "I think she was saying thank you."

Why does it matter?

A duck that cannot fly and has reduced mobility faces much more than inconvenience — it faces exposure, hunger, and predators.

While angel wing alone is not fatal, Pepper's abandonment and injured foot made the condition a much more serious welfare issue.

What can I do?

For anyone who encounters a dumped or injured domestic bird, the safest course is usually to contact a licensed rehabilitator, sanctuary, or local rescue.

As for Pepper, Strawberry revealed that she is now doing well.

"Once she got in the coop she started acting like a real duck and showed everyone who's boss!" she commented.

"What a precious baby," a viewer remarked. "People can be so cruel. Thank you for saving this precious girl."

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