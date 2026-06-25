Rescuers race to secure future for blind baby moose Cedar

Cedar, a blind moose in Ontario, is drawing attention in equal parts heartbreak and hope, after his story was shared online.

What happened?

Cedar, the baby moose, was found abandoned in Hawkesbury, Ontario, in 2025, having been separated from its mother. Luckily, the moose was taken to a rescue shelter for wildlife, where he has been receiving care since.

Photo Credit: Reddit

One wildlife rehabilitation enthusiast shared Cedar's story on Reddit, writing, "Cedar is currently in care at Holly's Haven Wildlife Rescue in Ottawa, Ontario. He is blind in both eyes and will eventually be transferred to the Toronto Zoo where he will have a big enclosure and access to vet care. He has been featured in multiple news articles, including the New York Times!"

And while Cedar is safe for now, because he cannot be released into the wild, his future depends on finding a sanctuary that can care for him until he makes it to the Toronto Zoo. Per the CBC, the current wildlife sanctuary he is residing in is unable to care for him in the long term.

His situation is especially difficult because of his blindness and the fact that he will grow into an enormous bull moose.

Rehabilitation often ends with an animal returning to its natural habitat, but Cedar cannot follow that path. Rather than getting him ready for release, HHWR is "working to place him at a sanctuary" where he can remain safe for the rest of his pre-zoo life.

Why does it matter?

Wildlife rehabilitation often centers on returning animals to the wild as quickly and safely as possible. But permanent disabilities can change that equation entirely, especially for a species as large and powerful as a moose.

Cedar may be small now, but he will one day become a bull moose, meaning any permanent home will need specialized facilities, trained caretakers, and the capacity to manage a very large animal that cannot navigate the world the way a sighted moose can.

That kind of placement is rare and can require significant time, money, and planning for a single rescued wild animal.

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