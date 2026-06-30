Abandoned hoglets found in 90-degree heat get a lifeline after a stranger steps in

In hot weather, even a short delay can become life-threatening.

Several hedgehog babies are recovering after being found without their mother in dangerous heat and rescued in time.

What happened?

Wildlife Aid recently shared an Instagram post saying that abandoned hoglets had been found in 90-degree Fahrenheit (32-degree Celsius) heat with no mother nearby.

After a veterinary check, Wildlife Aid said it was "relieved to find they were otherwise healthy," although the babies were very hungry when they arrived. The group also said, "a member of the public brought them to us before it was too late."

In the post, the tiny hedgehogs are shown huddled together. Wildlife Aid said they are still "far too young to cope with the heat on their own," so they are currently with home carers, where they can stay cool, recover, and regain strength until they are ready to return to the wild.

Why does it matter?

Extreme heat can be dangerous for vulnerable wild animals, especially babies that cannot regulate their temperature well or find water and shelter on their own. In hot weather, even a short delay can become life-threatening if a young animal is dehydrated, exposed, or separated from its parent.

Here, the hoglets survived because someone stepped in quickly and got them help.

A shallow dish of clean water left in a garden or other shaded outdoor spot can help birds, pollinators, and small mammals during scorching weather. Wildlife Aid closed its post with the reminder: "You can help wildlife beat the heat, too — fresh water sources could mean the difference between life and death."

Wildlife Aid said "fresh water sources could mean the difference between life and death" for animals like these tiny hoglets, encouraging followers to help their local wildlife by adding a small fountain to their yards.

"I just hope more and more people are leaving dishes of water out for our wildlife," one commenter wrote under the post.

Another person commented, "Thank goodness they are safe now."

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