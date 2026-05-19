FIFA's 2026 World Cup is on track to become the most polluting ever, scientists warn

FIFA's previous claim that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar was "carbon neutral" drew widespread criticism.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is shaping up to be much more than a global soccer spectacle.

Scientists and sports researchers are warning that the tournament, hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, could become the most polluting World Cup ever staged.

What's happening?

According to the Guardian, researchers estimate the 2026 World Cup will generate about 9 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, or roughly twice the pollution of a typical tournament.

In high-end scenarios, that figure could reach 13.7 million tons, with air travel alone accounting for as much as 7.7 million tons.

A major driver is the tournament's expanded infrastructure. FIFA increased the number of teams from 32 to 48 and spread matches across three countries separated by long distances.

That design leaves players, staff, and fans with few realistic options beyond flying.

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Critics have also raised concerns about FIFA's sponsorship.

In 2024, FIFA signed a four-year partnership with Aramco, a Saudi state-owned oil company that researchers identify as one of the world's largest corporate sources of planet-warming pollution.

More than 100 professional women's soccer players publicly opposed the deal at the time.

"In taking Aramco's sponsorship, FIFA is choosing money over women's safety and the safety of the planet," Canada captain Jessie Fleming said, according to the Guardian.

Heat is another concern. Studies suggest up to 26 matches could take place under conditions that meet or exceed wet bulb globe temperature thresholds, where cooling breaks are recommended.

Another analysis found that 14 of the 16 host cities are likely to experience June and July temperatures high enough to raise player safety concerns.

Why is the 2026 World Cup concerning?

As one of the world's largest sporting events, the World Cup carries a massive environmental footprint.

When a tournament requires extensive international air travel, it effectively locks in millions of tons of heat-trapping pollution.

Those emissions contribute to rising global temperatures, which in turn increase risks of extreme heat, wildfire smoke, stronger storms, and other climate-related impacts that extend far beyond the tournament itself.

Fans, stadium workers, volunteers, media crews, and local residents could all face more intense heat and health risks during the event.

"The only interest is in protecting athletes on the field, with basically no consideration for fans, staff, the media, and volunteers working in the stands or on the streets," said study author Dr. Madeleine Orr, according to the Guardian.

Critics also say the situation reflects a broader pattern of greenwashing, where large organizations promote sustainability while continuing practices that significantly increase emissions.

FIFA's previous claim that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar was "carbon neutral" drew widespread criticism, and observers argue the 2026 edition risks repeating the same disconnect on a larger scale.

What's being done about the 2026 World Cup's pollution?

FIFA has introduced some mitigation efforts, including more matches later in the day in hotter cities and requiring hydration breaks during games.

While these steps may reduce immediate health risks for players, experts say they do little to address the tournament's overall pollution.

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