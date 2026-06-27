Indian toddler bites cobra he thought was a toy, killing the snake, before collapsing

The bite was so forceful that the snake was torn into two pieces.

In a startling report from Bihar in eastern India, a 1-year-old boy reportedly mistook a cobra for a toy and bit it. The snake died, and the child later lost consciousness, turning the strange encounter into a medical emergency.

What happened?

Govinda, a toddler from Mohachchhi Bankatwa village in Bihar's West Champaran district, was playing at home on a recent afternoon when a cobra about two feet long reportedly made its way inside, according to Gulf News.

According to his grandmother, the snake reached the area near the child while his mother was out collecting firewood. She saw the cobra beside him and tried to react, but the boy grabbed it first and bit down.

As reported by Gulf News, the bite was so forceful that the snake was torn in two. Moments later, the cobra was dead, and Govinda had collapsed. He was first taken to the Primary Health Centre in Majhaulia before being transferred to the Government Medical College for further care.

Why does it matter?

As astonishing as the incident is, it also points to a serious public safety issue.

Cobras are among India's most dangerous snakes, and snakebite deaths remain a major concern, especially during monsoon season, when flooding often drives wildlife closer to people's homes.

Hindustan Times reported that experts said "heavy monsoon rains and unplanned construction" are helping drive more snake sightings by forcing snakes out of their usual habitats and into residential areas.

What are people saying?

According to hospital officials, Govinda was stable after treatment and had "no symptoms of venom poisoning."

Villagers described the toddler's action as "reflexive," suggesting he responded on instinct when the snake got too close.

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