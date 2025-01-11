Tech reviewer shares honest thoughts on Tesla-rival robo-taxi coming to select US cities: 'This one's a little bit different'

"There's no driver seat, there's no pedals, there's no steering wheel."

Self-driving vehicles are no longer a promise of the future — they are our present reality. Tesla has mostly paved the way for this innovation, but a new competitor is offering a self-driving taxi service that will revolutionize the transportation industry.

Zoox, a subsidiary of Amazon, is developing fully autonomous electric vehicles to provide transportation in the same way a taxi or Uber would.

Tech reviewer Abrar Al-Heeti of the CNET YouTube channel took one of Zoox's "purpose-built robo-taxis" for a spin in a recent video.

"I am in a completely driverless car, but this one's a little bit different," Al-Heeti explained. "Because there's no driver seat, there's no pedals, there's no steering wheel."

Al-Heeti then demonstrated how the Zoox app would allow users to effortlessly call for one of these vehicles like they would with any ride-hailing service.

This innovation is a win on all fronts, making transportation more accessible and inclusive. It will be easier than ever to get a ride without needing to have a driver's license or own a vehicle.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Additionally, it offers a game-changing solution for individuals with social anxieties who might avoid traditional ride-sharing due to the discomfort of interacting with a stranger. Now, they can travel worry-free, without the stress of awkward conversations.

This innovation will also help reduce the number of vehicles on the road releasing carbon dioxide, resulting in cleaner air, improved public health, and meaningful benefits for the planet.

Set to launch in select U.S. cities, this robo-taxi is poised to compete with Tesla's electric ride-hailing initiatives. As this robo-taxi service gears up for its U.S. debut, it joins a growing list of companies committed to sustainable innovation.

🗣️ Would you ride in a self-driving Tesla Robotaxi?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

For readers interested in supporting eco-friendly initiatives, The Cool Down has spotlighted organizations and technologies working to make transportation cleaner, safer, and more efficient. Organizations like Alto are also leading the charge in bringing automated ride-hailing into the present, redefining how we think about sustainable mobility.

"We need these in South Florida," one YouTube commenter responded to CNET's video showcasing the Zoox ride-hailing innovation.

Another viewer added: "I think this would work perfectly in university campus areas or within housing communities."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.