Zoox recalls all 105 robotaxis after one blunders into heavy smoke at a fire scene

"Failing to respond to low visibility conditions can increase the risk of a crash or impede first responders."

Zoox is recalling its entire robotaxi fleet for a software fix after one Amazon-owned self-driving vehicle lost its bearings in thick smoke near a fire scene.

The episode adds to broader questions about whether autonomous driving technology can safely handle emergency situations.

What happened?

Zoox said a June 20 incident spurred the recall when an empty robotaxi "encountered heavy smoke that obscured an active emergency fire scene that was not cordoned off with cones." CNBC reported that the incident happened in Las Vegas, where Zoox is currently offering free rides.

According to Futurism, the company is now updating software on all 105 of its autonomous vehicles after this one robotaxi became disoriented by the scene.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration wrote in the recall notice that "Zoox is recalling certain Automated Driving Systems. The ADS software may fail to detect heavy smoke, allowing the vehicle to enter an area of low visibility, particularly active emergency scenes."

The NHTSA added that "Failing to respond to low visibility conditions can increase the risk of a crash or impede first responders."

Why does it matter?

More broadly, the recall underscores a recurring weakness for self-driving cars: handling the unexpected.

Smoke, emergency scenes, missing traffic controls, and fast-moving first responders are all difficult conditions to model perfectly, yet common enough that system failures can carry real public-safety consequences.

And unfortunately, similar episodes have happened before. Last year, a citywide power outage in San Francisco left Waymo robotaxis stranded in the street, and police had to help clear them. In March, a Waymo vehicle also got in the way of an ambulance headed to a deadly mass shooting in Austin, Texas, as Futurism reported.

Those repeated problems have prompted attention from federal regulators. Jonathan Morrison, administrator of the NHTSA, told robotaxi companies in a letter that interference with emergency responders is "unacceptable" and warned that such incidents should not be dismissed as rare outliers, per TechCrunch.

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