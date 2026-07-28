ZooTampa welcomes first manatee calf in a decade, giving imperiled species a needed win

Boat collisions, habitat loss, cold stress, and limited food can all threaten the species.

ZooTampa has welcomed its first manatee calf in more than a decade, marking a hopeful milestone for one of Florida's most vulnerable animals as the species continues to face serious threats in the wild.

What happened?

According to Florida News, the new baby is a female West Indian manatee named Beatrix, born to Mary Lou. Beatrix weighed about 76 pounds at birth, while Mary Lou measured in at roughly 1,230 pounds. It is the zoo's first manatee birth in more than 10 years.

Officials say Beatrix is healthy and nursing regularly, while animal care and veterinary teams continue frequent check-ins. Her early progress is being watched closely as she spends those first important weeks bonding with her mother.

10 Tampa Bay News shared a short video of the pair swimming through the water.

The calf's arrival is also notable because it comes at ZooTampa's manatee rehabilitation center, where staff work with wildlife agencies to care for injured, sick, and orphaned animals. The facility is a national leader when it comes to manatee rehabilitation.

Why does it matter?

Zoo officials say wild manatees still face several dangers, including boat collisions, habitat loss, cold stress, and limited food.

Because Beatrix is healthy, researchers and care teams have a chance to learn more about manatee development, behavior, and health, which can help inform future rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation efforts.

Manatees are also deeply tied to Florida's identity, waterways, and wildlife tourism economy. When their habitat is under stress, it is often a sign that the ecosystems people boat on, visit, and depend on are also under pressure.

For now, ZooTampa is focusing on closely monitoring Mary Lou and Beatrix as the calf moves through her earliest developmental stages. As Beatrix grows, staff members plan to use her story to help visitors understand the need for protected habitat and safer waterways for manatees.

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