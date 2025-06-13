Startup celebrates after Walmart is found guilty of stealing its game-changing tech: 'A small but crucial triumph'

"The jury heard the evidence and concluded that Walmart stole its revolutionary technology."

Zest Labs, a food waste reduction technology startup, scored a legal victory when an Arkansas federal jury ordered Walmart to pay more than $222 million after the corporation stole the company's produce shelf-life technology, Retail Technology Innovation Hub reported.

What's happening?

Zest Labs developed innovative solutions that had the potential to reduce food waste by 30-33% for perishable items, which could have changed how fresh food reaches families across America.

In this retrial of an earlier case, the jury found that Walmart committed "trade secret misappropriation" and ruled the retail giant's actions were "willful and malicious," according to court documents cited by the news source. The verdict included $72.7 million in compensatory damages and $150 million in punitive damages.

"This legal victory is a small but crucial triumph for small businesses that often face exploitation by larger corporations, robbing them of the opportunity to bring their innovative solutions to the market," said Gary Metzger, manager at Zest Labs.

Why is this legal victory so important?

When you think about the produce section at your local grocery store, much of that fresh food never makes it to someone's dinner table. And all that food waste creates a ripple effect that touches your wallet and your community's well-being.

In fact, about one-third of all the food produced globally gets wasted before it reaches consumers, according to a University of California, Davis report.

At least some of the tons of perfectly good food ends up in landfills, where it releases the ultra-potent planet-warming gas methane.

Any way to reduce food waste also means more fresh produce is available for families who need it most. This can help lower grocery costs and reduce food insecurity in vulnerable communities. When your local grocery store can keep produce fresh longer, those savings can get passed down to shoppers.

Though this case was focused on a retail scenario, better food waste technology for your household could mean your fruits and vegetables stay fresh longer after you bring them home. This would mean fewer trips to the store and less money spent replacing spoiled produce.

Patrick Ryan, lead counsel for Zest Labs, noted: "We are so appreciative of the jury's courageous verdict, awarding a total of $222 million, which is more than Zest had requested. The jury heard the evidence and concluded that Walmart stole its revolutionary technology."

