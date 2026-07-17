China's Zeekr 9X packs 1,381 hp, charges in 9 min, and takes aim at BMW, Mercedes

China's premium auto market has a new entrant in the spotlight: the Zeekr 9X, a plug-in hybrid SUV that combines luxury SUV proportions with extreme output and rapid charging.

What's happening?

In a recent video for The Electric Viking, creator Sam Evans showcased the Zeekr 9X as another example of premium Chinese innovation. The five-seat luxury SUV has now opened pre-sales in China and is positioned against competitors like BMW and Mercedes.

Despite weighing over 6,900 pounds, the 9X can hit 62 mph in just 3.1 seconds. According to Evans, that performance comes from a setup that combines a 0.53-gallon turbocharged engine with three electric motors, producing a total of 1,030 kilowatts, or 1,381 horsepower.

The vehicle's electric hardware is just as notable. Evans said the top-spec version uses a 70-kilowatt-hour CATL Freevoy battery and a 900-volt architecture. And he says the automaker claims you can charge the battery from 20% to 80% in just nine minutes. That would equal roughly 800-kilowatt charging, along with a claimed 236-mile CLTC electric-only range.

Inside the 9X, leather trim, wood accents, a 32-speaker sound system, and advanced driver-assistance equipment provide an elite travel experience.

Why does it matter?

Even though the 9X is a plug-in hybrid rather than a fully electric SUV, it still points to a broader shift: Electrified vehicles are becoming faster, more capable, and more competitive at the top end of the market.

This increase in competition can speed innovation and ultimately help bring premium features to more affordable vehicles.

For drivers, the practical benefits of electrification are often simpler than the spec sheet suggests. Vehicles that rely more on electricity can help owners save money on fuel and reduce routine maintenance, especially compared to gas-powered luxury SUVs that require oil changes and more engine-related service.

If you're thinking about buying an electric vehicle, it is worth remembering that charging an EV at home can be cheaper than using public chargers, though basic Level 1 charging tends to be slow. For faster Level 2 home charger installations, Qmerit provides free, instant installation estimates.

What are people saying?

Evans concluded by calling the 9X "a technological masterpiece in terms of a hybrid," despite its weight and higher price point ($68,810 – 88,600 USD, per CarNewsChina.com).

For their part, viewers were both excited and pragmatic about the technology.

One commenter wrote: "My 8X Yaoying was delivered last week. The actual EV range in real-world conditions is nowhere near 300km; it's closer to 180-220km at best."

"You know it's good when Xiaomi's new SUV copied the Zeekr 9x design," another countered.

"I would sit and listen anyone talk about this car all day long. It's that good. Can't wait for it to come to Australia," a third said.

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