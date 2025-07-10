  • Tech Tech

Chinese automaker unveils new model with game-changing features: 'This thing is impressive'

by Megan Lewis
"I like it."

What if charging your car took less time than grabbing a coffee? Interesting Engineering reports that Zeekr's new plug-in hybrid SUV can add more than 100 miles of range in just nine minutes, making it easier than ever for drivers to go electric without slowing down. 

The Chinese automaker, a premium electric brand under Geely, plans to launch the vehicle in the third quarter. Unveiled at the Shanghai auto show in April, the 9X combines a 2.0-liter turbo engine with dual electric motors and a cutting-edge 900-volt charging system. 

What sets this vehicle apart is its ability to charge from 20% to 80% in just nine minutes, which is significantly faster than most EVs on the market today. 

The vehicle, which has a range of 236 miles, is designed to compete with high-end SUVs, offering a blend of performance, luxury, and environmental responsibility. Its debut signals a major leap in EV technology, as it makes fast and convenient charging much more accessible for the everyday driver. 

Switching to an electric vehicle such as the 9X isn't just better for the planet; it can also save you money. EVs don't need oil changes or many of the routine repairs gas cars do, which means lower maintenance costs. 

You'll also spend much less on fuel, especially if you charge at home with solar panels, which can make powering your car almost free. If you are looking into installing solar panels at home, EnergySage offers a free service to get quotes from locally vetted installers and can save homeowners up to $10,000 on solar installations. 

Watch now: Does clean energy really cause blackouts?

Many consumers praised the 9X's upscale design and performance.

"It looks like a proper luxury SUV," one admirer said on YouTube. "Geely Group is doing just an amazing job with its brands."

Another added: "What a posh looking machine. I like it."

One commenter simply stated, "This thing is very impressive." 

