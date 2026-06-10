'Beetlejuice' zebra squat lobsters mesmerize viewers with bizarre patterns

"Beetlejuice lobsters were not in my bingo card today."

A close-up video of two tiny striped sea creatures resting underwater has Reddit enthralled, with viewers fixating on their unique patterns.

Much of the reaction centered on how strange the crustaceans looked, with bold black-and-white striping that prompted Beetlejuice jokes, along with tiny pincers and faces that commenters described as almost alien.

In a Reddit clip, viewers marveled at a duo whose look seemed almost too stylized to be real.

The footage shows the two zebra-striped squat lobsters perched side by side, using their pincers to pick at tiny scraps of food.

The pair appear to have inverse coloring: one dark with light bands; the other light with dark bands. These unique patterns sparked comparisons to Tim Burton, Beetlejuice, Futurama, and Wes Anderson.

(Click here to watch the video if it does not appear.)

Commenters said the animals were zebra squat lobsters, a species commonly linked to crinoids.

One person wrote: "Beetlejuice lobsters were not in my bingo card today."

"The rest of my day is now committed to researching zebra squat lobsters," one commenter said. Someone else jokingly warned: "Careful, that rabbit hole ends with you identifying crustaceans on sight."

Another commenter compared the creatures to a Futurama character: "Reminds me of this referee alien from Futurama."

A self-identified expert wrote: "I've been a marine biologist for nearly 20 years and this straight up looks like something from The Life Aquatic."

Wildlife clips like this one can introduce audiences to the range of species living in oceans and reefs, especially animals that rarely receive mainstream attention.

Reef ecosystems support an enormous web of life, and specialized creatures such as squat lobsters may depend on specific habitats or host animals to survive.

The video also sparked curiosity about whether the animals could live in a reef tank, though not every eye-catching sea creature is well-suited to home aquariums.

Animals with niche relationships in the wild may require highly specific conditions, making habitat protection all the more important.

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