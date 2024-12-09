YouTube user calls out advanced AI feature that has controversial impact: 'I'm happy with this'

"If people want to watch videos, they will watch the videos anyways."

A YouTube content creator has been dealt a blow after intervention from artificial intelligence potentially blocked hundreds of views of their video.

A Redditor observed the unfortunate situation, posting a screenshot of what they saw when a video from Timofey (@Timofey14) popped up on their phone.

"New AI feature — Nice idea to reduce views," the OP captioned the post, adding, "I was about to click but then I saw the summary so I just read."

The video, according to the AI summary, shows Timofey detailing "practical tips to reduce phone scrolling," including being outdoors, engaging in conversations, and pursuing personal projects.

Ironically, the AI suggestion did stop this particular person from scrolling, but Timofey didn't get the click they deserved for that advice.

In addition to stopping Timofey from receiving a little bit of income for their video, AI comes with further issues.

The technology uses a lot of energy, with its polluting impact a notable concern. According to data from the International Energy Agency, shared by Nature, AI data centers consumed 1.65 billion gigajoules of electricity in 2022, or 2% of global energy demand.

By 2026, this usage is expected to increase by between 35% and 128% as the technology becomes more prevalent.

Scientists are working on ways to reduce the energy consumption of data centers, but for the time being, they will continue to need a lot of electricity, which will likely be sourced by burning planet-warming dirty fuels.

Even as AI is deployed to solve a range of climate-related problems, the negative impact it can have on our environment is notable. Rising global temperatures — linked to human-caused pollution — are exacerbating extreme weather events, such as droughts, heat waves, flooding, and deadly storms.

For Timofey, though, that view count might have taken a bit of a hit, although a few Redditors weren't so disappointed about that.

"I'm happy with this, people spend way too much time with their intros and saying s*** I don't care about," one comment read.

"I mean saves me from some videos where they clickbait," another said. "But I'm sure if people want to watch videos they will watch the videos anyways."

