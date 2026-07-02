UK's most avid young gamers are 2x as likely to buy conspiracies, yet sure they spot lies, per study

The study also suggests that gaming itself can still be a positive force.

In Britain, researchers found an unusual combination among some young men. Those who spent the most time playing video games were more likely to embrace conspiracy-style beliefs while also feeling especially sure they could recognize misinformation online.

As IGN reports, that result is raising a bigger question about whether games could offer a different way to connect with them.

What happened?

The data comes from a report by More in Common and UAL's AKO Storytelling Institute, based on a survey of 2,000 British men between the ages of 18 and 24.

Per IGN, the survey's most game-focused group was about twice as likely as the broader U.K. public to agree that "secret groups are controlling global events."

That same group also said it was four times more confident in its ability to spot misinformation online, according to the study. Along those lines, research on digital literacy has repeatedly found that people often overestimate how well they can detect false or misleading content on the internet.

Researchers called this gaming audience "Sceptical Scrollers" and estimated that it makes up about 10% of the U.K. population, as IGN noted.

The report also found that they were less likely to get information from terrestrial TV, radio, or newspapers, and more likely to rely on YouTube, podcasts, and social platforms.

Why does it matter?

The study does not show that video games cause conspiracy beliefs. Rather, it points to a correlation between heavy gaming, media habits, and mistrust within a specific demographic.

When people feel highly confident in their ability to judge information but are regularly exposed to low-quality or misleading content, they may be more vulnerable to scams, political manipulation, or health misinformation. Getting information from a more "underground"-seeming source, such as a gaming Discord being targeted by disinformation or propaganda meme campaigns convincingly meant to look organic there, can also foster a sense of special or cynical, anti-mainstream knowledge that helps to perpetuate the phenomenon.

At the same time, this does not mean every conspiracy is false or that there are not any secret groups attempting to influence global events — the release of the Epstein files, for example, has shown some evidence of that. In that way, the "Sceptical Scrollers" effect can help to lead to discussion and investigation that may sometimes find truth, but the researchers indicated that improved critical thinking skills would nonetheless be critical.

The study also suggests that gaming itself can still be a positive force, IGN said. Participants described games as a form of escape and a shared social space, which aligns with broader research showing that games can offer stress relief, connection, and problem-solving benefits.

The report ultimately suggested that games built around critical thinking, rather than overt persuasion, may be more effective than titles that attempt to directly challenge conspiratorial beliefs.

"Most treat games as an alternative to the moral, political and gritty reality they live in, and they want them to stay that way," the authors wrote, according to IGN.

What are people saying?

The report said reactions were mixed when games included subtle anti-misinformation themes, per IGN. Once the purpose behind those games was made clear, "a number of participants felt betrayed," the study said.

Participants also emphasized that they value games as spaces "free of political ideology," according to the study. That points to an opportunity but also a risk for video game creators, if they're not strategic with how they encourage players to spot and reject misinformation.

"It is clear that conventional media literacy approaches are no longer sufficient," the study noted. "Video games, with their wide and diverse reach, offer an underexplored avenue for building psychological literacy and critical reflection at scale."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.