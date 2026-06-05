Specially trained hospital dogs are helping young patients through pain, fear, and recovery

"She has a calming presence. That is a comfort to me."

A touching hospital moment has shown how much comfort, strength, and healing can come from four legs and a wagging tail.

What happened?

At hospitals around the country, specially trained facility dogs are helping children through some of the most difficult moments of their lives with a little more calm, confidence, and joy.

At the Cincinnati Children's Hospital, 5-year-old Calvin Owens made it out to a patio after more than a month indoors and was reunited with a familiar friend: Hadley, a Labrador-Golden Retriever mix and one of the hospital's facility dogs.

As The Independent reported (h/t DogTime), Calvin was still connected to medical equipment, but he tried to stand beside his wheelchair to toss a ball for Hadley. The dog raced off to retrieve it and returned, while her handler, Schellie Scott, cheered Calvin on nearby.

"Look how good you're doing!" Scott said.

Unlike therapy animals that visit only occasionally with volunteers, these dogs are based in hospitals full-time and trained to help children through procedures, lengthy recoveries, and stressful treatments.

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They often work closely with child life specialists and other members of the care team, becoming a steady, reassuring presence for patients and their families.

Why does it matter?

Their role goes beyond offering comfort in a hospital hallway. Research on animal-assisted interventions has suggested they can ease stress and anxiety, help lower blood pressure, and even reduce the amount of pain children report feeling.

For young patients, that can make daily life in the hospital feel more manageable. A quick game of fetch, a quiet cuddle, or even the sight of a happy dog can restore a sense of normalcy in a setting that often feels unfamiliar and overwhelming.

At Cincinnati Children's, some patients play with Hadley. Others simply sit beside her. For children facing serious illnesses or extended hospital stays, those small moments can encourage movement, lift spirits, and make the recovery process feel a little less intimidating.

What are people saying?

For 14-year-old Aspen Franklin, Hadley brought a sense of relief on hard hospital days.

"She has a calming presence," Aspen said to The Independent, per Dog Time. "That is a comfort to me."

Meanwhile, 11-year-old Bethany Striggles said that Hadley motivates her to stay active during recovery after chemotherapy.

"She helps me exercise more," Bethany told The Independent. "She's energetic and happy and always likes to see me."

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