Chinese automaker turns heads in key vehicle category — here's why

BYD has quickly earned a reputation as one of the rising stars in the electric vehicle market. While the automaker has capitalized on being an affordable option for car buyers, its Yangwang sub-brand is striving to deliver a high-end experience with truly one-of-a-kind features.

That is readily apparent with the brand new Yangwang U8L SUV. As reported by New Atlas, the all-electric vehicle features 24-karat gold emblems as well as other gold accents. The SUV also boasts a luxurious interior equipped with premium leather and teak wood. Yet the U8L's most impressive feature is its ability to protect its occupants during extreme conditions. That includes the ability to float.

That's right — the vehicle is equipped with an emergency flotation mode, which, when triggered by suitable conditions, allows it to float and maintain control for approximately 30 minutes while moving at a speed of about two miles per hour. This feature relies on the vehicle's high level of waterproofing and its wheels to propel itself in the water, allowing it to move at its slow yet controlled speed.

Not to be outdone, the U8L also features the ability to perform a "tank turn," which uses its four electric motors to spin the left and right wheels in opposite directions, causing the vehicle to rotate 360 degrees in place. This feature could come in handy when your vehicle is stuck in a precarious position.

As you might imagine, the Yangwang U8L SUV doesn't come cheap. With a starting price of $180,000, the EV is a far cry from the typical value offerings of BYD. However, whether your EV is an affordable purchase or a pricey splurge, it can make a difference in the environment.

EVs produce zero tailpipe emissions and, in addition to producing lower overall lifetime emissions compared to gas-powered cars, are especially beneficial when powered by renewable energy sources. This can improve local air quality by eliminating harmful pollutants.

