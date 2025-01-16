This futuristic motorcycle can reach lightning-fast speeds — but it's most impressive feat goes beyond the speedometer

"One of the few areas left to conquer has been refueling."

The new Yadea electric motorcycle boasts the fastest-ever charging time, only taking 10 minutes to charge from 0% to 80%.

The Kemper, as the motorcycle is called, is Yadea's highest-performance electric motorcycle to date, and it can reach top road speeds of 99.4 mph. Known as the world's largest manufacturer of electric scooters and e-bikes, the company has now produced a motorcycle that can compete with established manufacturers known for their traditional, carbon-emitting motorcycles.

Electric motorcycles used to take several hours to recharge a few years ago, but the 10-minute charging speed is said to be "closing the gap in what may become the final battle between internal combustion engine and electric motorcycles," according to Electrek.

As Electrek observed, electric motorcycles "have bested their gasoline-powered counterparts in most areas of performance, including acceleration, comfort, maintenance, ownership cost, and of course environmental impact."









But the outlet explained that "one of the few areas left to conquer has been refuelling, with most fast-charging electric motorcycles taking between 30-45 minutes for a nearly complete recharge."

Critics of electric vehicles' capabilities to drastically reduce harm to the planet have posited that mineral mining and resource depletion for components like lithium are still responsible for environmental degradation on a large scale. However, an EV's impact on the environment is far less than extracting the fuel needed for internal combustion engines.

While 30 million tons of minerals per year are needed for the clean energy transition, 16.5 billion tons of dirty fuels are taken from the Earth every year, some of which are used to power traditional vehicles.

Carbon dioxide accounts for 82% of all greenhouse gases, meaning it is the largest contributor to air pollution and climate harm — and it is produced by gas-powered vehicles.

It is clear that clean energy technology is filling the gaps in convenience that used to be prominent, which is a considerable win for clean energy and the environment.

