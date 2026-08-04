Minnesota threatened $500,000 fines over AI deepfakes, and xAI sued to block the law

The law went into effect on August 1, and each violation can bring a $500,000 fine.

Days before Minnesota's new ban on "nudification" apps was due to begin, Elon Musk's xAI filed a lawsuit against the state in federal court.

As Diet Prada (@diet_prada) detailed on social media, the legal challenge adds to mounting scrutiny around xAI's chatbot, Grok, and whether artificial intelligence companies should bear responsibility when their tools are allegedly used to cause harm.

What's happening?

At the center of the case is a law signed by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to ban and set penalties for "nudification" technology, which is powered by AI to create fake, nonconsensual, and sexualized images. This past winter, Grok came under fire, as users reportedly used the app to generate such images.

According to CNBC, lawyers for xAI are now arguing that the Minnesota law, which took effect on August 1, infringes on First Amendment free speech rights and "tools of visual expression." Each violation under the new state law can bring a $500,000 fine.

Diet Prada says that existing federal and state rules already ban the creation and distribution of nonconsensual explicit AI deepfakes. According to the content creator, Minnesota goes a step further by assigning liability to the AI companies themselves instead of only the people using the tools.

Diet Prada cited State Rep. Jessica Hanson as identifying tools like Grok as "the number one tool used to make child sexual abuse material [or CSAM]," pointing to a report from the Internet Watch Foundation that found a 26,000% rise in AI-generated CSAM.

Diet Prada also shared a video showing State Sen. Erin Maye Quade saying she was "surprised" Musk's lawyers had time to file the suit amid other ongoing legal battles.

Why does it matter?

The case reaches beyond a single state law and could help determine whether AI companies can be held directly accountable when their products are allegedly used to create abusive or exploitative material, including content involving minors.

Among the other legal fights Quade referenced is a case from a U.K. lawmaker who is suing xAI after Grok was allegedly used to generate images and videos of her, "including some showing her being sexually assaulted," according to the BBC. Quade also pointed to separate lawsuits from an Arkansas family and from minors in Tennessee, each alleging the technology was used to create CSAM.

The same industry developing increasingly powerful chatbots is also relying on the expansion of data centers, facilities which can consume significant amounts of electricity and water.

While AI may also be leveraged to improve energy efficiencies, manage food supply chains, and diagnose diseases, its ability to generate harmful images may make it hard for some to ignore the potential environmental and social impacts of the facilities.

What's next?

Minnesota's law represents one of the clearest attempts yet to push responsibility upstream to the companies making or enabling tools like Grok. Rather than focusing solely on the end user, the state is testing whether platform-level accountability can better deter harm.

The courts will decide whether that approach can stand. The outcome could shape how other states draft future AI rules, especially as lawmakers try to balance the promise of innovation with protections against exploitation.

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