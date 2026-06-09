Owners urged to stop using Wyze security camera after screw mix-up sparks fires and burns

Federal regulators say those failures can happen if the incorrect long screw is used above the camera and punctures the lithium-ion battery housing.

A popular outdoor security camera is being pulled from homes after a startling installation error caused some units to overheat, explode, and catch fire.

For owners, a device meant to protect their property may now be one of its biggest risks.

What happened?

Wyze Labs is recalling its white Solar Cam Pan outdoor security camera, a wireless model powered by a lithium-ion battery.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the affected unit is model WYZESCPWH and sold for about $80.

The issue involves the hardware included for setup. The camera comes with two types of screws: short pan-head machine screws to secure the solar panel bracket to the top of the camera, and longer flat-head wood screws intended only for attaching the device to a wall or other surface.

Wyze has received 13 reports of camera overheating, including six in which the cameras exploded and caught fire, along with six reports of minor burns.

Federal regulators say those failures can happen if the incorrect long screw is used above the camera and punctures the lithium-ion battery housing, causing it to heat up quickly.

The agency said the cameras were sold from October 2025 through April 2026 at Home Depot, Micro Center, and online through Wyze.com, Temu, Amazon, B2B Renew, ReturnPro, and Best Buy.

About 321,360 were sold in the United States and another 2,560 in Canada.

Why does it matter?

Lithium-ion batteries power many household devices, but when they are punctured or damaged, they can become extremely dangerous.

In this case, the hazard is not tied to unusual misuse; it stems from a screw mix-up that the instructions failed to prevent.

These cameras are designed to be mounted around homes, garages, porches, and yards, where overheating or fire can put people, pets, and property at risk.

The company has already received reports of fires and burns.

What can I do?

Anyone with a Wyze Solar Cam Pan should stop using it and confirm the model number printed on the back before using it again.

The next step is to check Wyze's recall page to see whether the camera is included.

Consumers who used the long flat-head wood screw to fasten the solar panel on top of the camera are being told to join the recall.

For affected buyers, Wyze is offering a replacement camera with a solar panel accessory, a full refund, or a gift card equal to the original purchase price.

If you do not remember which hardware was used during installation, verify it first. The solar panel bracket should have been attached with the short pan-head machine screws, not the longer wood screws.

Disposal requires extra care as well. Recalled products with lithium-ion batteries should not be thrown in household trash or placed in curbside recycling, because those batteries pose an elevated fire danger and must be handled separately.

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