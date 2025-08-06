Mechanic turns heads after building what might be world's skinniest car: 'Cartoon-like'

The car is made of 99% reused parts from an original 1993 Fiat Panda.

It may look like something generated from a confusing AI prompt, but this cartoonish vehicle actually works — and it's surprisingly good for the planet.

Italian mechanic Andrea Marazzi created what's being called "the world's narrowest car" out of a 1993 Fiat Panda. At a mere 19 inches wide, the fully electric vehicle is narrower than most motorcycles. And yes, it's drivable.

According to UTube Publisher, Marazzi said the car is made of 99% reused parts from the original 1993 Panda.

The perplexing vehicle has been dubbed the "Panda for One" or "Flat Fiat." It made its debut at the Panda a Pandino Festival in northern Italy in June, which celebrated the Fiat Panda's 45th anniversary.

UTube Publisher reported the entire 582-pound car took about a year to engineer. The recycled automobile features a blue paint job, one headlight, four wheels, and barely enough room to seat one person.

In fact, Marazzi's shoulders extend out of the windows when he is driving the jaw-dropping vehicle. Festival spectators described the car as looking "cartoon-like" or "2D."

Unlike the original 1993 Panda, the Flat Fiat is entirely electric. It's powered by an electric motor and a 24-volt battery, pushing the car to a speedy 9 miles per hour with a 15-mile range. That makes it more comparable speed-wise to a slow run than a road-ready car.

Still, the build serves as a strong reminder of the advantages of electric vehicles. Switching to an EV is a key way drivers can reduce their environmental impact. The Environmental Protection Agency noted that the transportation sector was the United States' largest source of planet-heating pollution in 2022.

EVs don't run on dirty energy like diesel or petroleum, meaning they produce no planet-warming air pollution when driven. Cutting air pollution through broader EV adoption would benefit public health by reducing respiratory issues, illnesses, and cancers tied to vehicle emissions.

Many of the costs associated with car ownership are also lowered — or completely eliminated — with an EV. Experts estimate drivers can save about $1,500 per year on fuel and maintenance.

It's worth noting that installing solar panels can significantly boost EV-related savings by allowing you to charge your vehicle with clean, renewable energy instead of relying on an increasingly expensive energy grid.

Harnessing solar energy for EV power is made easy with EnergySage. The solar resource allows homeowners to compare quotes from vetted local installers, potentially saving customers up to $10,000 on solar installations. This can help ease the steep up-front investment of solar and make the switch more feasible.

Despite being too narrow and too slow for legal road use, the Flat Fiat is gaining applause online. A TikTok from the Daily Mail (@DailyMail) even posed the question, "Is this the world's skinniest car?"

While it may not be an official moniker yet, Marazzi said he is planning to certify the automobile's status as the world's narrowest car with Guinness World Records. Just don't bet on catching it on the road anytime soon.

