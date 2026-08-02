Wisconsin Driftless towns unite against 190-mile power line as more meetings draw crowds

Residents say they are being asked to absorb a massive project without clear answers.

Resistance is building across Wisconsin's Driftless Region as local governments and residents push back against a massive transmission line proposal that could cut through farms, towns, and treasured landscapes.

Over the last week, several local governments have taken formal steps to indicate they do not want the project placed in their communities, according to Southwest News 4U.

What's happening?

At Seneca's town board meeting, 36 residents showed up to press for official action.

Seneca and Haney townships in Crawford County, along with the Village of Ferryville, then adopted resolutions opposing the proposed MariBell and BECI 765-kilovolt transmission lines.

Clayton took a different approach.

Rather than formally oppose the line, the town passed a resolution asking for maps and more detailed information about how residents might be affected, according to Southwest News 4U.

Residents say they are being asked to absorb a massive project without clear answers.

Developers of the BECI line say they plan to file an application for the 190-mile project, though the exact route has not been specified. The line would cross parts of eastern Crawford, Richland, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Jefferson, and Walworth counties.

Concern is also growing in Richland County.

About 120 residents gathered July 16 at the Phoenix Center in Richland Center to hear No 765 Line educators Rob Danielson and Tennille Osthoff discuss what the proposal could mean for local land and communities.

Why does it matter?

Residents say the issue goes beyond towers and wires to a lack of transparency and limited time to respond.

At that meeting, Danielson argued that the justification for more transmission is weak.

He said Wisconsin's energy demand stayed flat from 2004 to 2024 even as new transmission lines kept being built, while energy profits outpaced inflation by 300% and costs passed on to ratepayers rose 30% faster than inflation.

Danielson also cited criticism from Dr. David Patton, an independent analyst employed by MISO, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator.

Danielson said Patton views MISO's current plan as unrealistic and unfair to ratepayers and believes the money would be better spent helping homeowners and businesses improve energy efficiency.

He also argued that BECI's outreach window is unusually short.

Danielson contrasted the project's seven-month public information phase with earlier major Wisconsin transmission projects that included more than three years of outreach, multiple mailings, open houses, and one-on-one conversations with affected landowners.

What's being done?

Opposition has taken several forms so far, including formal resolutions, requests for more project details, and continued pressure on developers and county officials to slow the process and answer questions.

Richland County has already asked for more information — the county board approved an information-request resolution in April and sent it to the developers.

County officials were later contacted by HDR, Inc., a subcontractor for BECI developer Midcontinent Grid Solutions, to set up an introductory meeting.

At that July 9 meeting, Natural Resources Committee chair Steve Carrow said MGS employees did not know about the county's earlier request and were given a copy.

After the July 16 education event, attendees urged others to bring their concerns directly to the county board's July 21 supervisors meeting, according to Southwest News 4U.

Danielson warned that meaningful outreach takes time, especially when a project could affect landowners and communities.

"We're in the early stages, and I say we're not providing nearly enough time to even get part of the job done that the Public Service Commission requires of developers," he stated.

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