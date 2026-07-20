Two Wisconsin communities move to pause data centers, with water at the heart of the fight

"People have very real concerns about this, and we want to see our communities, our leaders and stuff, fight for our interests as well."

Oshkosh lawmakers are moving to pause new data center construction, and Omro residents nearby are rallying behind their own petition toward the same end, as both Wisconsin communities focus on protecting local water and natural resources.

What happened?

Oshkosh officials are now translating the debate into local policy. The Common Council voted to pursue a temporary moratorium on new data center construction and instructed staff to draft an ordinance, continue studying the issue, and coordinate with neighboring governments on data center rules, according to NBC 26.

Members also adopted an amendment meant to widen regional coordination on those rules.

City leaders said no data center projects are currently planned in Oshkosh or elsewhere in Winnebago County.

Alec Lefeber, the council member who brought forward the measure, said the biggest issue for him is water.

"I think one of the potential areas for impact is water usage and water quality impacts, but what we're seeing so far is that there can be a lot of environmental issues, utility rate issues, air quality, noise," Lefeber said.

Organizers are also seeing visible support beyond Oshkosh. A petition in Omro seeking a comparable pause has picked up nearly 800 signatures, while an Oshkosh petition tied to the same issue has surpassed 1,500.

Why does it matter?

Data centers help power cloud storage, artificial intelligence tools, and other digital services, but they can also require enormous amounts of electricity and, in some cases, substantial amounts of water for cooling.

For local communities, that can create difficult tradeoffs involving utility costs, infrastructure strain, noise, and whether the economic benefits outweigh the environmental consequences.

In a region where lakes, rivers, and green space are central to everyday life, protecting water is closely tied to public health, recreation, household costs, and the local character that encourages people to stay and invest in the area. A similar fight has played out in Illinois, where Manitowoc County, Wisconsin, was cited among the communities that have already used a moratorium to buy time and study the issue.

A temporary pause can give local leaders time to put guardrails in place before developers arrive, rather than trying to respond after projects are already underway.

Supporters of data centers often argue that moratoriums can deter investment, jobs, and tax revenue. Still, some communities have pursued a middle-ground approach by requiring strict siting rules, water-efficient cooling systems, stronger noise limits, and transparent agreements on water and energy use instead of leaving the door either fully open or fully closed.

What's being done?

In Oshkosh, the immediate step is procedural. By backing the resolution, the council began the process of creating an ordinance and indicated that any eventual data center proposal would receive added scrutiny, especially if water or other natural resources could be affected.

In Omro, residents are using petitions to make clear that opposition comes from within the community and extends well beyond a few isolated voices.

"It's not just something that's out there on the internet. This is very real. People have very real concerns about this, and we want to see our communities, our leaders and stuff, fight for our interests as well," Omro advocate Kayla Bloede said.

Omro advocate Cameron Chapin described the fight in more emotional terms:

"When we watch our movies like FernGully, Pocahontas, and Avatar, we always see that when you're in your forest and you're in your natural environment, and then people come in and try to destroy it, we understand when it's a movie.

"Yet when it comes into real life, we seem to have a difficult time opening our eyes and seeing that."

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