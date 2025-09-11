Expert sounds off on common misconception about ozone layer: 'Made a light bulb go off in my mind'

Sometimes, global problems seem to simply disappear, leading people to believe that the problem might not have been as significant as initially reported.

However, the reality might be that somebody solved the issue, and that's why experts stopped discussing so much.

That's the case with the ozone layer, according to Georgia Congressional candidate and TikTok user Lexy Doherty (@lexy.doherty), who posted an informative video about why people don't talk about the ozone layer as much these days.

Doherty talked in her video about a comment received on a post she did about our changing climate, which asked: "What about the ozone? Nobody even talks about that anymore."

Speaking about the comment, she said: "That just, like, made a light bulb go off in my mind that people … most people don't follow this stuff closely."

She then explained that a few decades ago, certain aerosols were responsible for a hole growing in the ozone layer. So, governments got together and banned those aerosols, and now the ozone layer is healing.

As she stated in her video: "The ozone is a perfect example of us solving a problem."

This isn't only a great example of what the world can achieve when scientists and governments come together to take action and solve a problem, but it's an example of how, if you aren't following a specific issue closely, you might never know what's going on, simply because mainstream media doesn't (and can't) always cover everything happening.

Situations like this are also an example of the importance of sharing (correct) information with others, so more people are aware of the issues facing us and the ways people might solve them.

Other TikTok users chimed in with stories of issues that people working together had solved.

"The river that flows thru Cleveland used to regularly catch fire. EPA was created. I think you can now fish there," one TikToker commented.

Another user mentioned: "I'm old enough that I've used the example of acid rain. We fixed it and now all these state capitals have to be given patina by hand, because they won't turn green anymore by themselves."

So, if you're ever wondering why no one's talking about a former significant issue anymore, it might be that people solved the problem with a lot of effort and hard work.

