Unexpected footage off Florida coast suggests whale sharks visit state waters more often than thought

An unusual look at the largest fish on the planet.

A whale shark sighting near the Dry Tortugas Northern Ecological Reserve has given Florida researchers an unusual look at the largest fish on the planet.

The sighting also added to evidence that the species may pass through state waters more often than many assume.

What happened?

According to Popular Science, the observation came out of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Fisheries Independent Monitoring program.

Through this program, researchers using underwater video surveys recorded the whale shark roughly eight miles west of Loggerhead Key. The footage has since been shared on YouTube. In it, the massive animal can be seen slowly making its way through the water.

This kind of camera setup is generally used to monitor reef fish, so recording a much larger animal was unexpected. Whale sharks are the biggest fish in the world, and some individuals can grow to be nearly 60 feet. Despite their enormous size, whale sharks do not pose a threat to people.

Douglas Adams, a research scientist with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, told Popular Science, "Whale sharks can be found year-round within Florida waters and may be more common than we currently understand."

He went on to explain that "They are observed intermittently by recreational or commercial fishers, aerial surveys, fisheries monitoring surveys, and other opportunistic methods."

Adams also told the outlet that whale sharks support marine ecosystem balance by eating plankton, small fish, crustaceans, and other tiny organisms.

Why does it matter?

Any chance researchers get to record endangered animals is a conservation win.

And unfortunately, the International Union for Conservation of Nature classifies the whale sharks as Endangered and states that their global population is in decline. Among the biggest risks they face are fishing gear entanglement, finning, boat strikes, tourism pressure, and climate change.

Passive underwater cameras are helping scientists study whale sharks without disturbing them. Using those tools, researchers can build better records of where the animals appear, how often they are seen, and which habitats may deserve stronger protection.

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