CDC issues warning after West Nile cases hit 48 by June, with Arizona far ahead of every other state

Included in that total were nearly 40 neuroinvasive cases.

A mosquito-borne illness that is usually relatively quiet this early in the season is surging in the United States, with health officials warning that West Nile virus cases had reached an unusually high level by the end of June.

One state, in particular, is far outpacing the rest.

What's happening?

By the end of June, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had recorded at least 48 human West Nile virus cases, far above the roughly 10 reports normally seen by this point in the year, according to The Hill.

Included in that total were nearly 40 neuroinvasive cases, which are considered the infection's most serious form. The CDC also said 23 states had reported West Nile activity, which The Hill described as a 10-year high for this stage of the year.

So far, Arizona stands out as the hotspot. The state reported 32 cases through June, compared with four in Texas. Cases have also been found in 10 additional states.

West Nile spreads through infected mosquitoes, and about 1 in 5 people who catch it develop symptoms. Those symptoms can include fever, rash, muscle aches, nausea, and vomiting.

Why does it matter?

Some infections are mild or may not be noticed at all, but there is no treatment for West Nile virus.

In more serious neuroinvasive cases, the brain and nervous system can be affected, leading to major complications.

What can I do?

The CDC says the priority is to reduce your chances of being bitten. Use an EPA-registered insect repellent; wear long, loose-fitting clothing; and limit outdoor time between dusk and dawn.

It can also help to reduce standing water around homes since mosquitoes breed in places such as buckets, flowerpot trays, birdbaths, and clogged gutters. Even small amounts of water can create ideal conditions.

If you develop symptoms such as fever, rash, muscle aches, nausea, or vomiting after mosquito exposure, it may be worth contacting a health care provider, especially if symptoms worsen or include neurological concerns.

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