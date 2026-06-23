Waymo recalls 3,900 robotaxis after they sped through construction zones: 'We're dead'

The agency believes the software flaw is present in every vehicle included in the recall.

After a series of incidents in which Waymo robotaxis entered freeway construction areas, a federal recall will require software fixes on nearly 3,900 vehicles.

As CBS News reported, those cases in Arizona and California have renewed concerns about how self-driving systems deal with sudden, dangerous changes on the road.

What happened?

The recall grew out of incidents in April and May involving missed ramp closures and active construction zones, and it applies to Waymo vehicles running the company's 5th Generation Automated Driving System, the outlet said.

NHTSA said in the recall notice that the affected vehicles are Waymo's Jaguar robotaxis, and the agency believes the software flaw is present in every vehicle included in the recall.

The notice describes seven Bay Area cases in which vehicles drove between cones marking adjacent lane closures, and six Phoenix cases in which robotaxis missed ramp-closure signs and entered freeway work zones.

"Under certain circumstances, the [autonomous vehicle] may enter and drive at speed in freeway construction zones due to inappropriately prioritizing the avoidance of other freeway hazards and/or failing to recognize the construction zone," Waymo said in the notice.

After a May incident, passenger Elliot Slade told CBS San Francisco that the ride became terrifying: "There were construction signs. There were lights going on. Police in the distance, and it sped up. That's when I looked at my fiancée, we're done. This is it. We're dead. We're going to die right here in the Waymo."

Why does it matter?

Construction zones are already among the most dangerous parts of the road network, with lane markings shifting, barriers moving, and human drivers often braking or merging unpredictably.

When a self-driving vehicle misses those cues, the risks can extend beyond its passengers to nearby drivers, police officers, and road crews working in the area.

The recall also comes as Waymo, a subsidiary of Alphabet, expanded freeway driving last year in San Francisco, Phoenix, and Los Angeles.

Artificial intelligence can help optimize transportation, reduce congestion, and even support cleaner energy systems by improving traffic flow and helping grids manage renewable power more effectively.

At the same time, the technology carries real downsides, including heavy electricity and water use by computing infrastructure, security and misuse concerns, and unintended costs that can ripple out to households, such as higher energy bills.

If AI-powered systems are going to take on a greater role in daily life, from mobility to energy management, failures in a high-profile area like autonomous driving can shape public confidence in many others.

What's being done?

While software recalls can often be addressed faster than major hardware overhauls, they still require careful testing.

A spokesperson for Waymo told CBS News the company "identified an area of improvement regarding performance around freeway construction zones."

"We voluntarily restricted freeway operations last month while making improvements, proactively notified state and federal regulators and decided to file a voluntary software recall with NHTSA," the spokesperson added to the outlet.

Waymo said it is still operating on surface streets in the cities where it serves riders, the company assured CBS News.

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