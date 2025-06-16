Scientists propose 'disruptive' solution that could protect coastlines from impending crisis: 'Why not explore?'

Researchers will continue to study the impacts and benefits.

Scientists in Portugal have a new way to protect coasts and generate electricity: wave energy converters.

In a February Applied Energy study, researchers looked at the feasibility of a wave energy converter on the coast of Esposende. They looked to prove the technology could generate energy and protect the coastline.

Harnessing power from waves produces clean energy, but it takes innovation and careful planning. Traditional models can disrupt the coastline or marine life, but this one does things differently.

The team used 150 bottom-fixed oscillating models to harness energy while allowing continued fishing and tourism. It also minimized impacts on the environment.

"If we can protect our coast and generate renewable energy at the same time, why not explore?" author Daniel Clemente said, per the Interdisciplinary Centre of Marine and Environmental Research. "We need disruptive solutions for these two issues but without neglecting to minimize possible conflicts with other uses of maritime space."

Fierce waves can erode coastlines and lead to flooding, which can cause property damage, job loss, and environmental issues. However, wave parks like the one in this study could reduce these risks because they absorb waves' energy and reduce their heights.

The authors estimated that these structures could produce 341,353 gigawatt-hours per year, enough to meet the needs of about 100,000 homes.

Other groups are experimenting with wave energy converters, too. In one study, a team based in St. Petersburg, Florida, found similar results about how this technology can reduce erosion.

More benefits of wave energy are power self-sufficiency and job generation in construction and maintenance. Plus, renewable energy resources help curb pollution, helping make air cleaner and healthier.

In a world increasingly moving toward renewable energy, studies about wave power are all the more critical. "This study shows that it is possible to protect the coast from the actions of the maritime environment and simultaneously produce clean electricity," Paulo Rosa Santos, co-leader of the center's Marine Energy and Hydraulic Structures group, said.

Until wave energy becomes more popular, researchers will continue to study its impacts and benefits.

