Engineers design mind-blowing 3D-printed device that can pull water from thin air: 'A practical solution'

Louisa Graupe and Julika Schwarz, both design graduates from the FH Münster University of Applied Sciences, have developed a revolutionary 3D-printed device that can turn air into nearly 2 gallons of fresh drinking water per day, which is a life-saving amount for the billions who lack access to clean water.

According to a study published in Science, it's estimated that around 4.4 billion people suffer from water scarcity, which puts them at a higher risk of developing infectious and heat-related illnesses as well as malnutrition. The unavailability of reliable water contributes to 14 deaths every day around the world, according to 3Dnatives. But the "Water from Air" invention, as the duo calls it, could save lives and improve public health in many underdeveloped regions.

So, how does this amazing device work? The product design page states that it uses a metal-organic framework to "absorb water from the air like a sponge" and produce clean drinking water. Because metal-organic frameworks are highly porous, they're able to capture a relatively large amount of water from the atmosphere even in a small surface area.

When the top part of the container is left open for one hour, the materials inside capture water from the atmosphere without absorbing many air pollutants, negating the need for an extra filter. Then, the materials container is closed and starts working its magic as the air inside heats up and the water begins to condense. After this simple process, the top portion is removed, and the water is ready to serve using the built-in spigot.

While there are several other systems that pull water from thin air, such as hydropanels and atmospheric water generators, these can be expensive and complex to set up. That's why Graupe and Schwarz aimed to develop a sustainable, simple solution that anyone can access.

"Water from Air is designed as a mobile water producer and storage unit that can be used flexibly in private households, regardless of geographical and social circumstances — a practical solution and application option for people all over the world," the website reads. "The concept initially enables the production of 6 liters of drinking water per day and is scalable for the future. The prototype was largely produced using 3D printing."

According to R&D Technologies, 3D-printed items are typically cheaper to produce than those manufactured using traditional methods, especially for prototypes or small batches of materials. 3D printing also allows for faster manufacturing of multiple versions of products, which makes it ideal for a device that creates water, since different sizes will likely be needed for homes, businesses, and industrial uses.

"The overall goal may be to offer these 3D files for download so as to enable on-demand production directly at home," reported 3Dnatives.

Other advantages of the product include a handle that makes it easy to carry and the fact that it can be scaled up to hopefully serve entire communities in the future. It's unknown when the system will be ready for mass production, but it certainly shows promise for solving one of the most pressing problems our world faces today, made worse by the warming planet.

As more of these innovative solutions to the water crisis become mainstream, it will likely make daily life easier and safer for millions around the globe.

