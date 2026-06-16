James Webb reveals a hellish exoplanet where dawn and dusk have wildly different chemistry

One side is locked in permanent daylight and the other remains in endless darkness.

James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) observations suggest that the two day-night boundary zones on the gas exoplanet WASP-121 b are chemically different from each other. On this ultra-hot exoplanet, dawn and dusk may be shaped by different atmospheric conditions, as Science Daily noted.

What happened?

Astronomers described in a news release how they used JWST to analyze starlight passing through WASP-121 b's atmosphere during a transit, when the planet moved in front of its host star.

Instead of detecting a single blended atmospheric signal, the researchers found an uneven pattern that shifted over the course of the transit.

Scientists revealed they were then able to compare the planet's two "terminators," the boundary regions between day and night. The data showed a stronger imprint from the dusk-side boundary than from the dawn-side boundary, in line with predictions that powerful eastward winds move heat from the intensely hot dayside toward the cooler nightside.

"With its unprecedented observational quality, JWST gives us the most detailed glimpses into distant planets to date," lead author Cyril Gapp said in the release. "By measuring how starlight absorption changes as WASP-121 b rotates, we probe its atmosphere longitude by longitude."

The planet itself is extraordinarily hostile with extremely high temperatures on both the day and night zones.

JWST's observations also pointed to stronger carbon monoxide signals later in the transit and less water in the hotter regions, likely because the extreme heat is splitting water molecules apart, according to the release.

The finding is giving researchers an unusually detailed view of how weather and atmospheric circulation work on a planet where one side is locked in permanent daylight and the other remains in endless darkness.

Why does it matter?

Scientists had long suspected that an exoplanet's sunrise and sunset regions might not share the same temperatures or chemical makeup. This study offers the clearest evidence so far that those differences are real on WASP-121 b.

The finding gives researchers a better way to build three-dimensional maps of alien atmospheres instead of treating distant planets as flat, uniform worlds.

The results also indicate that mineral clouds, possibly made of silicates, may be cooling the morning side more than existing models had predicted.

What are people saying?

JWST allowed researchers to observe an exoplanet defined by its conditions.

"WASP-121b is particularly extreme, with average temperatures on the dayside hemisphere being around 2770 Kelvin, while those on the nightside are closer to about 1000 Kelvin," co-author Tom Evans said in the release.

With updated models, the researchers wrote they hope to look at other terminator regions and build on the collection of ultrahot gas planets to examine their similarities and differences.

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