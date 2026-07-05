Washington moves to make Big Tech cover AI data centers' grid costs

People in many communities worry that data centers are pushing electricity costs higher.

The fight over who should pay for America's AI boom is heading to Capitol Hill.

A proposal in the House would shift more of the costs created by massive new data centers onto the tech companies behind them instead of ordinary utility customers.

What's happening?

The House Energy and Commerce Committee's energy subpanel has advanced the Ratepayer Protection Act, which now awaits further consideration by a larger committee.

Under the bill, state utilities would be asked to consider a "large load standard" that would make data center developers pay for the grid upgrades their projects need, CNBC reported.

The proposal is one of Congress' earliest major attempts to address the enormous energy demand associated with AI infrastructure.

According to CNBC, the measure is intended to keep households and small businesses from bearing the cost of new power generation, transmission lines, and other upgrades needed for large-load customers such as data centers.

House Energy and Commerce Chair Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., described it as a "bipartisan effort."

"Families and small businesses across the country shouldn't be left to foot the bill for this new development, though the benefits of these innovations will be felt by all of society," Guthrie said.

Rep. Gabe Evans, R-Colo., and Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., are sponsoring the bill, CNBC reported.

Why does it matter?

The issue is emerging as people in many communities worry that data centers are driving up electricity costs.

As AI expands, companies are racing to build facilities packed with servers that run around the clock, creating a huge and constant draw on local power systems.

AI is becoming increasingly tied to the grid because the technology depends on energy-hungry computing centers. At the same time, it can give utilities tools to forecast demand, improve efficiency, and better manage clean energy sources such as solar and wind.

Evans said that "Colorado families, farmers, and small businesses should not be forced to cover the costs of new power generation driven by these developments."

What's being done?

The proposed legislation would write parts of the White House's "Ratepayer Protection Pledge" into law.

CNBC reported that before reaching President Donald Trump's desk, it would still need approval from the full Energy and Commerce Committee as well as both chambers of Congress.

If the measure passes, it could give states a clearer framework for ensuring utilities account for who is driving demand growth and who should pay for the infrastructure needed to meet it.

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